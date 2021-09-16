REI Expo 2021: Harnessing Thought Leadership and Market Intelligence in The Renewable Energy Sector

Delhi NCR: Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B exhibitions organizer, inaugurated the 14th edition of Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo today, Asia’s largest and most influential expo in the renewable energy space. The REI Expo, back in its physical format, is being held from 15th – 17th September 2021, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The show was marked by the presence of Guest of Honour Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Honourable Union Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India; H.E. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India; H.E. Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India ; H.E. Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India; Shri K.S. Popli, Advisor, International Solar Alliance (ISA); Shri Narendra Bhooshan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority , Mr. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC, India; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Group Director – Energy Portfolio, Informa Markets in India amidst an august industry gathering.

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Honourable Union Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India welcomed all the dignitaries present, and congratulated Informa Markets in India for hosting the event. He added that “India’s participation in the Renewable Energy sector since the last 7 years has grown manifold. India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. It was a moment of immense pride for the ministry when the achievement of the target of 101 GW renewable capacity was announced on Independence Day this year. We have a focused approach towards turning our vision into reality. With the announcement of the National Hydrogen Mission, the aim is to make the country a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen. Our country is also a massive producer of biomass — close to 756 million tonnes, out of which 266 million tonnes is utilized in the manufacture of briquettes and pellets. Our efforts are also dedicated towards decarbonization of heavy industries like steel, cement and textile industries. In the coming years the Government will be working on this aspect.”

H.E. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “A shift to clean energy sources is the world’s best chance at enabling development without harming our planet. The UK has shown that decoupling emissions and economic growth is possible – expanding our GDP by 75% while cutting emissions by 43% since 1990. India is also taking impressive action by setting a target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. In the run up to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November, and in the decade ahead, the UK-India partnership will prove to be vital for the global energy transition.”

H.E. Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India said, “The European Union Delegation to India is happy to partner with the Renewable Energy India Expo, which this year focuses on the topical theme ‘From Ambition to Action…Taking Giant Leaps Forward’. Both the EU and India have very ambitious renewable energy targets and are taking concrete and innovative actions to ensure that these ambitions become a reality. The EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership is a key priority for EU-India cooperation, focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, integration in the grid, finance and climate action. The international community needs to step up efforts towards energy transition, in the run up to COP26”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 14th edition of the REI Expo at Greater Noida, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The Indian renewable energy sector is the fourth most attractive renewable energy market in the world. With the recent milestone of 100 GW being crossed and the Government highlighting India’s progress when it comes to increasing renewable energy capacity, the country, India Inc., and its citizens collectively must work towards growing the green economy of the nation. With ample push from the government, India may witness investments of USD 500 billion in the domain by 2028. The Renewable Energy India Expo over the years has duly acquired a unique dynamism and influence as a comprehensive and reputed global platform for the RE domain addressing challenges and ushering solutions for India’s green mission. This year has been remarkable with the Restart 2.0 of exhibitions and REI returning in its physical format. We are back at a critical juncture of the gradual re-building of the economy. The need for policy makers and industry players to continue engaging for a sustainable post pandemic world is the need of the hour and the expo with the three-day intense knowledge exchange forum would help scale up sustainable, innovative, reliable, technologically efficient, and modern energy.”

With over 120 exhibitors the REI Expo is adorned by the presence of think tanks, influencers, innovators from the RE sector. UK is participating as a ‘Partner Country’ this year and European Union (EU) as the ‘Premium Partner’. The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to India through the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership (CECP) project also set up a dedicated “EU Zone” showcasing technologies, products and expertise from 10 EU Member States, industry associations, projects and companies virtually. EU is spearheading two foremost conference sessions on “Rooftop Solar: Unlocking the Potential” and “Offshore & Onshore & Wind: Unleashing the Potential”.

The three-day conference alongside the REI Expo 2021 themed ‘From Ambition to Action…Taking Giant Leaps Forward’ is presenting a host of thought-provoking knowledge sessions. Highlights of Day 1 included panel discussions on topics such as Road ahead for Rooftop Solar, Solar Manufacturing: Making India the Global Hub, Innovations that make the future Brighter & Case Studies: Upcoming Technologies That Can Change the World. The expo witnessed a closed door all – CEOs Round table Conclave on ‘From Ambition to Action : A Visionary Debate’ chaired by – Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Honourable Union Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers ,GOI and Co-Chaired by Shri K.S. Popli, Advisor, ISA . It deliberated on upscaling investment climate, sustainability in policy and regulatory framework, Government initiatives and entrepreneurial landscapes and efforts needed to make India a manufacturing hub. Day 1 also witnessed closed-door Finance Leadership Forum chaired by Shri Manu Srivastava, IAS, Administrative Member Board of Revenue, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh and Co-Chaired by Shri K.S. Popli, Advisor, ISA. The forum discussed the evolving landscape of innovating financing models, carving a blueprint for addressing financial risks, role of commercial banks and financial institutions in accelerating RE developments and access to capital for MSMEs.

Day 2 will witness panel discussions on Renewable Energy and Self-Reliant India from the lens of CTOs, Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, Tapping the Offshore Wind energy potential in India. The last day of the expo will culminate with insightful panel discussions on – SATAT scheme & Evolution of Biogas Ecosystem – Convergence of Technologies, Incentives, & Policies; Bioenergy – A way to reach the zenith of energy production for India! and New Agrivoltaic Developments in India. The expo is backed by the support of international and domestic exhibitors such as Adani Solar, LONGI Solar, Goldi Solar, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar, Growatt, Solis, Waaree Energies, Panasonic Life Sciences, Jakson Engg, HPL Electric & Power and Bergen Group to name a few, besides receiving support from Indo German Energy Forum ( IGEF ), Indian Biogas Association ( IBA ), National Solar Energy Federation of India, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and multiple media partners.

REI Expo 2021 is amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines – a safety standard initiative by Informa for its exhibitors, attendees, visitors, speakers or sponsors, customers who will be coming to the event. This is introduced to conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal and has a detailed set of enhanced measures. AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect & Detect, Cleaning & Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.