REI Expo 2022: A Collaborative Congregation spearheading Powerhouse Innovations in India’s Renewable Energy Industry for 15 years

September 28, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR: Informa Markets in India, the country’s leading exhibitions organiser, launched the Crystal edition (15th anniversary) of Asia’s biggest RE expo, the Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 today, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. It is considered to be one of the most empowering channels of dialogue and discussions about the potential of the renewable energy sector in India. Over 500 top exhibitors showcasing more than 750 brands were present on the show floor.

The first day of the REI expo was graced by dignitaries such as Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, Shri Manu Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Mr Arnaud Lion, Charge’ d Affaires a.i. Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in New Delhi, Ms Karen Klimowski, Acting Minister Counselor and USAID Mission Director, H.E Mr Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner of Canada in India, Dr Steffen Koch, Minister and Head of Department for Economics & Global Affairs, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in India, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Director, Informa Markets in India.

The REI expo has received overwhelming support from the Indian Bio Gas Association (IBA), Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), National Highway of Electric Vehicles (NHEV), World Business Council of Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and Bridge to India (BTI ). The international participation will include United States Agency for International Development (USAID, Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce ( ILACC ), CleanTech Business Club and Indo German Energy Forum (IGEF) among others.

REI expo saw participation from industry stalwarts like Vikram Solar, Cleantech Solar, Adani Solar, Vikram Solar, Huawei, Saatvik, Havells, Waaree, Premier Energies, Sungrow, and Goldi Solar to enhance the attraction of the 15th edition.

Sharing his views on the opening day of the event, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “The REI expo serves as a perfect platform to celebrate the milestones India achieved in the renewable energy sector. It is an opportune forum to discuss ideas and viewpoints which will shape the future of renewable energy growth on a national and international level. Many companies and stakeholders will be promoting their latest products and innovations this year. India’s achievements speak for themselves in the Renewable Energy (RE) space. The country has emerged as the fourth largest installed renewable energy capacity in the world and registered the highest growth rate in RE capacity addition across the world. Besides, the 2070 target of Net Zero Carbon emission as committed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi could boost India’s economy by 4.7 percent above projected baseline and create 20 million additional jobs by 2032. This transition needs to be affected in a strategic manner and events like REI will enable the same through deliberations, sharing of market intelligence, intellectual exchanges, ideological diplomacy, and problem-solving tactics.” The Chief Guest of the event, Shri. Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers & New and Renewable Energy, Government of India said, “The government of India has already set its target of making India carbon emission-free in the coming years and witnessing industries take the responsibility so efficiently is definitely going to help us accomplish the aim sooner. Renewable Energy Expo has introduced new segments of energy resources and the participation of established experts will undoubtedly lead our country in a better direction. This exhibition will generate massive investment opportunities for industries, promote foreign investments and create awareness regarding the same among consumers. India is growing vigorously in the sector of renewable energy and alternative sources, solar, wind, and electrical energy. The government is also ramping up measures to increase volumes of green hydrogen generation and the support of industrialists is a boon to flourish in the segment.”

The REI 2022 expo has been witnessing equal and widespread participation from renewable energy sections like domestic and international manufacturers, traders, buyers and professionals. Besides, it will also focus on elevating the standards of IPP, Solar Cell, Solar PV modules, Solar panel, Battery, EV Charger & Infrastructure, Inverter, Component, Dealer/ Distributor, System Integrator, Biomass and Wind.

Global presence was the major highlight of the expo. It has earned great and enthusiastic participation from Delegations from Germany, USA, Canada, Belgium & other foreign countries, with Canada, Belgium & Germany.

A Bio Energy Pavilion by IBA and CLEAN – Decentralized Renewables pavilion, CEO Conclave, CTO Forum, Finance Leadership Forum, and REI Awards are some of the intellectually stirring events which will be significant attractions of the REI expo.