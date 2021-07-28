Relaxo launches its Exclusive Brand Outlet in Odisha

Relaxo, India’s largest footwear manufacturer, has launched its Exclusive Brand Outlet in Odisha. The new store is a ‘One-for-All’ destination and offers a variety of footwear for the entire family. Fashion lovers can explore fresh launches of popular brands like Relaxo, Sparx, Bahamas, Flite, MaryJane, Boston, and KidsFun.

On the occasion Mr Nitin Dua, Executive Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd said, “We are sure customers will be delighted to shop at our Exclusive Brand outlet. New designs of the season reach our EBOs well before the mass market so customers can preview the range and get best of selection here, helping us to add to our base of happy customers”.

The new outlet is located at Plot No. 761, Khata No. 875 / 944, Ward No. 8, Paralakhemundi, Odisha – 761200 and has some great offers in – store. It follows all Covid appropriate protocols with option of cashless payment assuring customers of a safe shopping experience.