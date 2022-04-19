Relaxo signs an MOU for the Remedial Education support to 150 children of Bawana

New Delhi, 19th April 2022: Relaxo Footwears Limited is supporting the cause of remedial education of 150 children of Bawana Resettlement Colony- Delhi, for the last 6 years. The program started when these children were in 4th and 5th Class and now these children have reached in 9th and 10th class.

This program is not only taking care of their remedial education but also provides them a platform for their leadership skill, life skills, etc. The aim is to make them future-ready and provide them opportunities for holistic growth and development leading to their character building, leadership, and eventually self- reliance.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the office of Dr. Kiran Bedi (Founder of Navjyoti India Foundation) in Delhi between Ms. Neetu Sharma, Director, Urban Programs, Navjyoti India Foundation, and Mr. Sushil Batra, Chief Financial officer, Relaxo Footwears Limited along with Gambhir Agrawal CSR Head, Relaxo.

At the time of signing the MOU, Dr. Kiran Bedi said that it is a very good gesture of Relaxo to continue the support for the cause of children’s education. She added that the education of children is hampered the most by Covid, and remedial education support is the most required program of the current time.

Sushil Batra – CFO – Relaxo Footwears Limited appreciated the efforts of Navjyoti India Foundation, for their dedication which drives Relaxo to support this program for the last 6 years. It is also discussed that some efforts are needed to engage these students in some vocational training/skill development to make them employment ready in near future.

At the time of the MoU signing Ms. Ujala Bedi Choudhary, Executive Director of Navjyoti India Foundation, and Ms. Monika Dhawan, Director of India Vision Foundation were also present at the event.