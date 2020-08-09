Release 60 of Digital HRMS Announced by The Digital Group

Princeton, NJ: The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the launch of Release 60 of its HR Software product Digital HRMS in July 2020 and it is about new updates and functionalities added to the Recruitment and Leave & Attendance modules.

The Digital HRMS team has been working to bring up frequent releases to add to the functionalities, user experience, as well as the look and feel of the platform. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.

What’s New in Release 60

More bookmarks added to the leave & WFH application section.

Prefix limit increased for Leave Code & Employee Code.

Addition of the Employee Email ID field to Login page.

Introduction of new reports.

More features added to the Pre-Onboarding section.

Redesign of pages in the Recruitment module.

With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.