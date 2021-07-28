Release of Promoters’ pledged shares…

The promoters of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, the largest private sector dairy company in India, have repaid their loans availed against the pledge of a portion of their shares and released their entire pledge.

With this, the total shareholding of the promoter & promoter group is now free from all encumbrances.

Ibaco opens 160th outlet

Ibaco, a premium ice-cream destination that offers a wide range of classic and contemporary flavours of ice creams has opened its 160th outlet in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Ibaco is a brand from Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, with a large presence across the country.

Ibaco’s 36 ice cream flavours are inspired from exotic locations around the world. Ibaco also offers a range of signature ice cream cakes, bars, cones, ice cream shakes, and a unique selection of premium chocolates.