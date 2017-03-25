Pending introduction of GST in the Country, Union Cabinet in its meeting held on 17.03.2015, decided for payment of 100% GST compensation to the States/UTs for year 2010-11, 75% GST compensation for year 2011-12 and 50% GST Compensation for year 2012-13 to be worked out as per guideline dated 22.08.2008.

Accordingly, full GST compensation for year 2010-11 and 2011-12 has been released to the States during FY 2014-15 & 2015-16. Rs.11709.4 cr. GST compensation is admissible to States/UTs for year 2012-13. Out of which 1st installment of GST compensation amount Rs.5854.73 cr. has been released to the States/UTs in July, 2016. Balance amount of Rs. 5854.69 cr. GST compensation for year 2012-13 is proposed to be released during current FY. This is the final payment of GST compensation to the States/UTs.

