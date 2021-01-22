RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE LAUNCHES HOSPI CARE POLICY TO PROVIDE LUMPSUM BENEFIT FOR SURGERIES AND DAYCARE TREATMENT

Hyderabad: Reliance General Insurance, a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has launched Hospi Care policy, a hospitalization cash benefit product that provides lump sum payout for 150+ listed surgeries and 140+ daycare procedures occurring due to an illness or an accident. This policy is designed specifically to provide seamless cash flow for healthcare needs to our retail customers.

The policy provides surgical procedure cash, hospital daily cash, day care treatment cash, other surgeries cash and covers hospitalizations due to dengue/malaria/chikunguniya. Customers can choose this product to safeguard themselves against the increasing incidences of medical expenses. Reliance Hospi Care enables policyholders to claim up to 100% of sum insured in lump sum depending on the surgical procedure, allowing them access to quality and timely healthcare. For instance, if the insured is covered under a ₹10 lakh policy, in case of a heart or lung transplant surgery 100% of the sum-insured is payable, also the policy has a special feature where the insured could receive coverage for surgeries that are over and above the listed ones and benefit with a lump sum cash of up to ₹ 20,000.

Even dengue, malaria and Chikunguniya hospitalization exceeding 3 days of hospitalization, will fetch a fixed lump sum payout of ₹20,000 to the insured.

Commenting on the launch Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance, said, “Medical expenses witness a rise year on year, and the customers are now more than ever, looking for health covers that will provide them comprehensive and adequate coverage. Reliance Hospi Care is a beneficial policy for customers, either looking for a new health cover that provides lump sum benefit for hospitalization needs, or the ones who want to supplement their existing indemnity health plans to manage out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalization”.

Reliance Hospi Care policy offers sum-insured options varying from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh with the annual premium starting at only ₹1,669 plus taxes.