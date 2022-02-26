Reliance General Insurance participates in the PMFBY’s policy distribution drive – “Meri Policy Mere Hath”

New Delhi, 26 February 2022: Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL), India’s 4th largest private general insurance company, has announced its participation in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’s nationwide Doorstep Crop Insurance Policy Distribution Mega Drive – ‘Meri Policy Mere Hath’ under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign – India@75’. The Company fully supports the initiative and is committed towards playing its part in building a better financial ecosystem for the farmers.

To drive the initiative effectively, Reliance General Insurance has set up special camps at gram panchayat/village level to educate farmers, who are enrolled with Reliance General Insurance under the PMFBY, about their existing crop insurance policies. Through this initiative, the farmer will receive first-hand information, and details of their crop insurance such as sum insured amount, types of crops insured and the premium amount. The Company will also distribute physical documents of the existing policies to the farmers. Having these documents handy will ensure hassle-free claim settlement for the farmers in the future. Furthermore, the initiative will also give the farmers a platform to share their feedback, queries and grievances directly with the insurance company.

Commenting on this unique initiative, Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, said, “We welcome the initiative and give our extensive support to this exceptional drive. Agriculture provides livelihood to nearly 60% of our population. However, risks of natural calamities, large rain-fed areas, pests, and disease make agriculture a highly volatile sector. Thus, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was introduced to provide financial protection to the farmers against any such unforeseen events. ‘Meri Policy Mere Hath’ initiative takes the Govt.’s effort one step ahead by empowering farmers through crop insurance awareness and by bringing insurance policy to the farmers’ doorsteps. It will also help increase direct communication between the farmers and insurance companies and increase their trust in insurance companies and PMFBY.”

The Company will also distribute a FAQ leaflet in regional languages to inform farmers all about crop insurance.