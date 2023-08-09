Reliance Jewels Unveils Aabhar Collection 2023

August 9, 2023: Reliance Jewels, a name synonymous with trust and excellence in the jewellery industry, is delighted to mark its 16th anniversary with the launch of its much-awaited Aabhar Collection 2023. This special anniversary collection is a tribute to the remarkable 16 years of success and carving a niche for Reliance Jewels in the hearts of its patrons.

Over the years, Reliance Jewels has established itself as a brand that sets benchmarks in the jewelery industry with its exquisite designs and impeccable craftsmanship. Aabhar Collection has become an expression of gratitude for our esteemed customers. The exquisite designs in gold and diamond earrings are an ode to the long fruitful 16-year relationship that Reliance Jewels shares with their customers. With this collection, Reliance Jewels strives to express heartfelt gratitude and say “Thank You” to its patrons.

Each earring design is thoughtfully crafted to make a subtle yet powerful statement, exuding confidence, personality, and uniqueness. From minimalistic looks for understated elegance to extravagant styles for grand occasions, the Aabhar Collection offers versatile styling options to suit every taste. This collection boasts a diverse range of earring designs in both gold and diamond with different styles like Studs, Sui Dhaga, J-hoops, Danglers & Front and Back, meticulously crafted to enhance the style quotient and serve as a perfect adornment for women of all age groups.

Mr. Sunil Nayak, CEO at Reliance Jewels, expressed his excitement on the 16th Anniversary celebrations and the launch of the Aabhar Collection stated, “We are elated to complete 16 years in the industry, and we owe our success to the immense love and trust of our valued patrons. The exclusive Aabhar Collection of earrings holds profound meaning, as it reflects the depth and width of our relationship with our customers. With this collection, we aim to convey one simple heartfelt message ‘Thank you, for being a part of our Reliance jewels family’ for 16 years.”

The Aabhar Collection 2023 campaign is on till August 31, 2023. To make this anniversary celebration special, Reliance Jewels is offering up to 25% off on gold jewelry-making charges and diamond jewelry value during the period. The collection will be available across all showrooms and Shop-in-shops across India, and customers can also shop online at https://m.reliancejewels.com/ static/aabhar2023.mobi.

Reliance Jewels invites everyone to be a part of this celebration and discover the beauty of the Aabhar Collection 2023. Visit your nearest Reliance Jewels store and experience the exquisite craftsmanship that represents the layers of life we cherish.