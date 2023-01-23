Reliance Mall in Shahibaug Ahmedabad launches the all-new McDonald’s Outlet

Shahibaug, January 2023: After receiving a great response, Reliance Mall, Shahibaug today launched the much-awaited McDonald’s outlet.

The promotion leading up to the launch started days in advance to build excitement among customers. Along with digital promotion and competition, Reliance Mall announced the arrival of McDonald’s at Shahibaug with various on-ground teaser campaigns.

The launch day saw eminent faces from the Reliance Mall Management leadership team who were present to officially inaugurate the McDonald’s outlet. Reliance Mall has always been known to create and design engaging and entertaining events for various festivals and at the launch of the new McDonald’s outlet, they ensured they didn’t leave any stone unturned. The launch saw various fun activities and games along with a carnival-themed entertainment group that were making customers smile with happiness.

Mr. Darshak Mehta, Vice President at Reliance Retail, Mall Management Team shared, “Our customers are and will always be our biggest priority. Reliance Mall at Shahibaug has received a great response so far and with the launch of McDonald’s, we will ensure people keep coming back to the mall and always have fun. This launch is very special to us and we are glad to see the excitement.”