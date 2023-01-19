Reliance Mall, Salem Celebrates Pongalo Pongal

Salem, January 2023: Often known as the harvesting festival, Pongal is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India’s Southern part. To mark this special festival, Reliance Mall Salem organized a two-day celebration.

Day one started with a traditional Bharatnatyam dance followed by Oyilattam and Kollatam. To engage 1000 plus customers who were part of the celebration, there was a special Mehendi competition and a lot of fun activities and games for adults and children. Day 2 started with Rangoli competition which saw plenty people participating followed by a spectacular Lazim Nadam dance, the traditional folk dance Paraiattam and the Indian martial art Silabam

Mr. Darshak Mehta, Vice President at Reliance Retail, Mall Management Team shared, “We are overwhelmed with the response Reliance Mall has received for Pongal celebration. The festivities were carefully planned and designed keeping in mind the traditions as well new fun activities to engages customers across age-groups. We promise to come up with several more celebrations through the year for our patrons and thank them for their continuous support.”