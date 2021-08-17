Religare Broking introduces investment in foreign equities, collaborates with Vested Finance

Religare Broking Ltd. through its partnership with Vested Finance has introduced foreign stock markets on its broking platform wherein clients can diversify their portfolio with international stocks. 1 million customers of Religare Broking can enjoy the benefits of geographical diversification and safeguard their portfolios from a single currency risk. This partnership will enable investors to directly invest in US stocks that they consume on a regular basis including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, etc. Vested Finance is an online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Religare Broking Ltd. and Vested Finance will provide Indian investors an exposure to the US stock market which captures over 50% of the global equity value via multiple investment instruments like stocks, ETFs, and curated investment portfolios called Vests. Investors can invest in fractional shares with as low as USD1. The entire process involves digital on-boarding, commission-free investing, seamless USD deposits and easy withdrawals.

Vests are curated portfolios that allow investors to get started in an easy manner and this is a natural fit in Religare’s renowned research-led platform. Through Vests, investors can invest in themes like SaaS, Digital Cash, All Weather Portfolios and across multiple asset classes depending on investors’ risk profile.

Announcing the partnership, Gurpreet Sidana, Chief Operating Officer, Religare Broking Ltd. said, “There is a clear interest and demand for international equities as Indian investors look for avenues to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of the burgeoning international stock markets. Besides, we live in an age where investors are increasingly aware of global brands in exciting sectors including new-age businesses, technology and healthcare. With Vested, investors can also look at ready portfolios and research that can help them make an informed decision.”

Speaking on the partnership, Viram Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said, “At Vested, we believe that global investing is truly a need rather than a choice and we are excited to partner with Religare to make the world’s largest market accessible to Indian investors. There is growing awareness among Indian investors to diversify their portfolio internationally. It has never been easier to access the global markets from India. At Vested, our mission is to enable sustainable wealth creation by enabling these investors to go global.”

Following are some of the features of the offering:

▪ Zero commission – Unlimited transactions in US stocks with zero brokerage charges*

▪ Fractional investing – Ability to buy less than one share, enabling to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares such as Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Google, or Berkshire Hathaway

▪ Vests – Professionally curated portfolios of stocks and ETFs

▪ Simplified remittance process – Partnerships with banks to enable cost-effective fund transfers

▪ Investor support and safety – Assistance for the investors throughout the journey along with safety and security of the funds via SIPC and FDIC insurance

▪ Basic and Premium plans are offered by Religare Broking for investing through Vested Finance and the limited period offer has a discount voucher accordingly.