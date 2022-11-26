Religare Group supports the launch of the most awaited book ‘Lectures On The Art Of Surgery’

New Delhi, 26 November 2022: In an industry first initiative Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) supports the launch of a much-awaited book ‘Lectures on The Art Of Surgery’ by well-known surgeons, Dr. Harsha Jauhari and Dr. Ashish Dey that talks about surgical techniques, the surgery planning process, and aspects of conducting him/herself while doing the surgery, etc. The book was launched in the eminent presence of Dr. D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Samiran Nundy, Emeritus Consultant, Department of G I Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairman, Religare Enterprises Ltd. at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital auditorium. The Religare Group has been actively involved in bringing the book to the readers.

‘Lectures On The Art Of Surgery’ is a seminal compilation of experiences and expert know-how that will help people from the medical fraternity understand the evolution and nuances of surgical practices and techniques, worldwide.

Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises, expressing her joy at the book launch, said, “REL, in line with its commitment to work towards health and education supports and presents this book that will help many aspiring surgeons to get knowledge from the vast experiences of Dr. Harsha Jauhari. It can help medicine enthusiasts and surgical practitioners to upskill their abilities with an inside view. The Religare Group considers it a privilege to partner with the writers of this book.” Dr. Harsha Jauhari, the book’s Chief Editor stated, “The book is a gist of my experiences as a medical practitioner and surgeon. It is a leap of faith for Religare and one, which I’m confident, will lead to further collaborations between professionals from medicine and medical insurance. I hope medical enthusiasts, students of medicine and observers of the medical profession like it and use it as reference material, wherever suitable.”

Readers can soon purchase the book from newsstands, bookstores and online booksellers/Limited copies of the book will be available at select libraries of educational institutions and hospitals for students and medical professionals, etc.