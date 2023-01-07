Relish 10 day Kashmiri Food festival “The Taste of Wazwan” at Aaleeshan, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

With the beginnings of 2023, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa is all set to take you on an epicurean journey of Kashmir’s authentic delicacies with their Kashmiri Food Festival, Taste of Wazwan at Alishan from 6th January to the evening of 15th of January 2023 for an ala-carte lunch.

Wazwan is a multi-course meal in Kashmiri cuisine, the preparation of which is considered an art and a point of pride in Kashmiri culture. To bring this pride of Kashmiri culture to Bengaluru, the property is hosting a 10-day festival at Aaleeshan, a classic culinary house for authentic Indian delicacies in the property.

Chef Quyoomhef Quyoom hails from a Kashmiri Muslim family and mostly learnt the art of cooking from his father, who was a ‘khansama’ and has organized several food festivals in renowned hotels and have been cooking for the past 25 years. He takes pride in cooking authentic Kashmiri Muslim dishes like Goshtaba, Rista, Haaq, Marchwangan korma, Tabak Maaz, Tchok wangan, Maaz seekh, Nadru Yakhni, Heddar kebab, and specialty breads like Bakharkhani, Srinagar Sheermal, Girda Roti etc.

With the origins and traditions of the Kashmiris, sink into every dish and savor the Kashmir heritage only at Aaleeshan, the specialty restaurant. The a-la-carte menu will include the widest range of dishes such as _________. Relish these signature dishes at the Aviary during their Sunday brunches on the 8th & 15th of January 2023 while listening to feet-tapping music and relaxing by the lap pool.

Save the date: From 6th to 15th January 2023

Place: Aaleeshan, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Time: Lunch hours