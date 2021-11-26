Relish a sizzling barbeque evening with Mauji Cafe this weekend

Let’s get together to enjoy the beginning of winters with friends and family at a cozy rooftop set up with barbecue & bonfire this Saturday at Mauji’s Barbeque Night with some Bollywood spice.
There would be
– Live Barbecue (Veg and Non-Veg)
– Live Music
And great company as you dine under the moonlight.
Not only this, but you can also bring your own beverage (BYO) and spend an amazing evening with us.
When: Saturday, November 27, 2021
Where: Mauji Spaces, 11, Sahajeevan Society ICS Colony, Bhoslenagar, Ashok Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411007
Timing: 7 PM
Entry Fee: ₹500/- (unlimited food) | ₹100/- (without food)
Contact: +91 80106-32001
Registration link- https://allevents.in/pune/barbeque-night-x-bollywood-tadka/80001390416165
