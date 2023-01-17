Relish Our Nawab’s Culinary Legacy! @Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Celebrate the culinary heritage of Hyderabad by dining as the Nawabs and Nizams and get transported to the golden era. A delectable spread of delicious kebabs, biryanis, and tantalising curries will be available to enliven your senses. Come & indulge in a delectable dinner with us every Friday and Saturday at Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana. We surely have something for everyone

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana.

When: January Every Friday & Saturday, Time – 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM