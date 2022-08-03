Relish the monsoon flavours at The Claridges Garden

Mumbai / New Delhi, August 2022: The cozy rainy weather easily equates to a hot cup of Chai and the piping hot seasonal favourites. The Claridges Garden has spread the table with Cutting Chai and carefully curated savoury snacks as the season brushed the city. The chefs at the hotel have created an

ultimate monsoon menu to satiate those rainy-day cravings.

With an overcast sky and a romantic drizzle, The Claridges has you covered with the Indian culinary monsoon tradition and delectable savouries. The specially crafted Monsoon Brew menu features Kanda Bhajiya, Farsan, Dabeli with Cutting Chai from Mumbai and Buttered Chhallis, Aloo Matar Samosa,

Cream Roll with Masala Chai from Delhi. To commemorate monsoon customs and memories, the flavorful masala chai and cutting chai are brewed from the highest quality tea leaves.

These zestful offerings will be served at The Claridges Garden from 1st August onwards to enhance endless afternoon conversations and rejoice rain with your folks and family.

Details:

Venue: The Claridges Garden

Date: 1 st August onwards

Timings: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

For queries, call; 8826711551