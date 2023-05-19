Renault India Makes Mother’s Day Extra Special With Memorable Car Deliveries of Kiger and Kwid

New Delhi, May 19, 2023: Renault India, the number one European automotive brand in India, celebrated Mother’s Day in a unique and meaningful way by delivering brand new KIGER and KWID to its customers on Mother’s Day. The company aimed to make this special occasion even more memorable for families, highlighting the bond between mothers and children.

Ms. Neeti Singh, an Education Consultant, gifted her daughters a Renault KIGER to make Mother’s Day unforgettable and special for her daughters. The car was delivered on the day of the occasion, amplifying its significance and ensuring a profound and unforgettable experience for both her daughters and heartfelt tribute to the essence of motherhood. The delivery of the car was made by Renault Bhikaji Cama, one of the leading dealerships of Renault India in Delhi.

In a similar gesture filled with love, gratitude, and thoughtfulness, Mrs. Nivedita Pathak pleasantly amazed her mother-in-law, Mrs. Shashi Pathak by presenting her with a brand-new Renault KWID from Jaipur East dealership of Renault India, creating an indelible and treasured moment that will be etched in their memories forever.

Powered by world-class 1.0L Turbo petrol & 1.0L Energy Petrol engine, Renault KIGER offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT & 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission. Renault KIGER is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance.

Renault KIGER has also been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). Additionally, Renault KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

Renault KWID has redefined the entry segment in India led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design language offering high ground clearance, best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership, which is enabled by its high localisation levels, which also makes it a strong ‘Make in India’ testament. The first-in-class 8inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution takes infotainment to the next level with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback and Voice Recognition – which helps the driver control everything hands-free, fast and easy. The Silver Streak LED DRLs create a striking impression and enhances the SUV style quotient of the car.

Renault KWID is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. It includes several active and passive safety features like dual front Airbags, ABS and EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Overspeed Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors and Driver side Pyro & Pre-tensioner with Load Limiter which are standard across all variants. It also comes equipped with Seat belt Pyrotech and load limiter as a standard feature.

Renault has achieved a significant milestone of having over 850,000 satisfied customers across India.