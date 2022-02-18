Renault Triber Acheives 1,00,000 Sales Milestone In India

New Delhi, February 18, 2022: Renault, the Number one European brand in India, today announced that Renault TRIBER has crossed the 1-lakh sales milestone in India. Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the success of TRIBER with breakthrough product innovations and to celebrate this milestone, Renault India has introduced the TRIBER Limited Edition (LE) at a starting price of INR 7.24 L (ex-showroom New Delhi).

Renault TRIBER has been instrumental in the growth of the Renault brand across the country. Awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety and 3-star Child occupant safety from Global NCAP, the Renault TRIBER is a Flexible, Attractive & Affordable offering, and has been a game-changing product for Renault in India.

x

Based on the RXT variant, the Renault TRIBER Limited Edition is available in both Manual and Easy-R AMT transmissions and comes equipped with the ENERGY engine – a 1.0-liter petrol engine, providing a great balance between performance and fuel economy with a low cost of maintenance. The Renault TRIBER LE gets the new Stylish Akaza Fabric Upholstery along with Dual Tone Dashboard with Piano Black Finish, offering elegance and a high-quality ambience. The fully digital white LED Instrument Cluster, HVAC Knobs with Chrome Ring and Black Inner Door Handles add to the overall visual appeal of the car.

Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the TRIBER LE will be available in Dual Tone Exterior in Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown colour with black roof along with the new 14 Inch Stylish Flex Wheels. In addition to various active and passive safety features, it comes equipped with four airbags – front and Side for both Driver & Passenger. The Front Driver Side Load Limiter & Pre Tensioner further elevates the safety quotient of the vehicle. Offering enhanced passenger comfort, the Limited Edition features Steering Mounted Audio & Phone Controls along with the Six-Way Adjustable Driver Seat and Reverse Parking Camera with Guidelines.

The bookings of TRIBER Limited Edition have commenced from today and it can be booked online at https://renault.co.in, on the My Renault App or at a Renault authorized dealership.

x

The outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER was specifically designed keeping in mind opportunities for innovative products in the Indian market. Renault TRIBER has offered an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a less than the 4-meter car. Renault TRIBER has stood out as being a super-spacious, ultra-modular, affordable, safe and fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts of many modern and practical features in less than 4 meters.

Renault TRIBER is an attractively designed, sturdy and versatile vehicle that also achieves the feat of accommodating one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters. Renault TRIBER has been greatly valued by the customers and the value proposition that it offers in terms of its outstanding quality, modularity, attractive design & modern features with superior value packaging. It has played a key role in Renault’s expansion plans in India. Renault also exports TRIBER to South Africa and the SAARC region.

In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress, which includes a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in the country Currently, Renault India has 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints, which includes 250+ Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.