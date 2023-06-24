RENÉE Cosmetics gets PETA approved, Setting a New Standard for Cruelty-Free Beauty

India, Mumbai, 24, June 2023: RENÉE Cosmetics, a leading Indian cosmetic brand, is thrilled to announce its official certification as a PETA-approved brand. This certification reflects RENÉE Cosmetics’ commitment to providing beauty enthusiasts with cruelty-free and ethical products.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), serves as a beacon of compassion in the beauty industry. It acknowledges brands that refuse to engage in animal testing at any stage of product development. RENÉE Cosmetics’ inclusion in this exclusive group further solidifies its dedication to animal welfare and highlights its innovative approach to creating beauty products.

With the PETA certification, RENÉE Cosmetics joins the ranks of distinguished brands that champion cruelty-free practices, offering consumers an opportunity to support ethical choices without compromising on quality. As part of its commitment, RENÉE Cosmetics ensures that no animals are harmed during the formulation, testing, or production of its products.

“This PETA certification is an exciting milestone for RENÉE Cosmetics,” said Aashka Goradia, Co-founder of RENÉE. She further commented, “We have always believed that beauty should never come at the expense of innocent lives. Since our inception, we have been providing high-quality, cruelty-free, and FDA-approved products. Our partnership with PETA reflects our enduring pledge to offer consumers guilt-free cosmetics that are both effective and compassionate.”

RENÉE Cosmetics remains firmly dedicated to using innovative, cruelty-free practices to develop a diverse range of high-quality beauty products. The brand’s extensive collection includes glamorous makeup essentials, nourishing skincare, and unique products that cater to the diverse needs of consumers seeking cruelty-free options.