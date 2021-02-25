ReNew Power, India’s Leading Renewable Energy Company, to Publicly List through Business Combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation II in $8 Billion Transaction

NEW DELHI, INDIA / NEW YORK, NY: ReNew Power Private Limited (“ReNew” or “the Company”), India’s leading pure-play renewable energy producer, and RMG Acquisition Corporation II (“RMG II”) (NASDAQ: RMGB) announced today, the execution of a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in ReNew becoming a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would be named ReNew Energy Global PLC and would be publicly listed under the symbol “RNW”. The transaction would further bolster ReNew’s leading position in solar and wind energy generation for the Indian market, by funding medium-term growth opportunities, as well as paying down debt.

ReNew Power – India’s Leading Pure-Play Renewable Energy Company

Founded in 2011, ReNew is India’s leading renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), and among the top 15 largest renewable IPPs globally by capacity, with a portfolio of more than 100 operational utility-scale wind and solar energy projects spread across 9 Indian states. The Company also owns and operates distributed solar energy projects for more than 150 commercial and industrial customers across India.

ReNew was the first Indian renewable energy company to cross commissioned capacity milestones of 1 gigawatt (GW) and 2 GW, and is presently the only company in the Indian renewable energy sector with over 5 GW of operational capacity. The Company currently has an aggregate capacity of close to 10 GW (including capacity already won in competitive bids).

ReNew’s growth has been aided by stable cash flows, secured through long-term contracts with well-regarded counterparties. Currently, ReNew’s total utility-scale committed capacity is contracted under power purchase agreements (PPAs) with an average duration of more than 24 years. A bulk of these contracts are with central government agencies, such as the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and NTPC Limited. Over the last 10 years, ReNew has also forged a robust and well diversified network of suppliers, enabling adoption of the best technologies, at optimal cost, across its projects portfolio.

Beyond generation of clean power, ReNew has also developed expertise in ancillary areas such as energy storage. In 2020, ReNew won two unique tenders floated by SECI to ensure firm, reliable, and affordable supplies of green power. This included India’s first tender for round-the-clock power supply from renewables, and a tender for a renewable energy project to address peak power demand by combining wind-solar hybrid generation with battery storage.

During 2020, ReNew also entered into the emerging digital services business, with the acquisition of Climate Connect, a Pune, India-based company, and a leading player in AI-enabled grid management and load forecasting.

Market Overview – Renewable Energy Demand in India Poised to Grow

ReNew’s business model is reinforced by recent trends in the Indian power generation market, as well as the Indian government’s green energy targets over the next decade. India’s per capita electricity consumption is poised for rapid growth in the next decade, with approximately two-thirds of this incremental demand being met by power from renewable sources. India’s global climate commitments regarding reduction of carbon emissions will dictate a transformational change in the power generation mix – away from fossil fuels, in favor of renewables. At the same time, the Indian government’s ambitious target of 450 GW of installed renewables capacity by 2030, a 5x increase over current levels, indicates huge market potential. A steady reduction in costs of generation, driven by technological advances and well-contested auctions will further accelerate renewables adoption.

As India’s energy transition gathers pace, ReNew’s at-scale, geographically-diversified, multi-technology approach, backed by disciplined project execution and superior financial discipline will help the Company sustain its high growth trajectory.

Management & Stockholder Commentary

“The Indian renewable energy sector has grown rapidly over the last decade,” said Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ReNew. “During this time, ReNew has been a driving force in making sure that the sources of this growth are sustainable, and also economically competitive. Over the next decade, ReNew plans to maintain its track record of market share growth, and contribution to the greening of the Indian power sector, and to help meet the Indian government’s ambitious renewable energy targets. Over time, we will expand our capabilities even further, with utility-scale battery storage, and customer focused intelligent energy solutions. ReNew’s vision is to enhance its position as a global leader in the clean energy space, to continue leading India’s ongoing clean energy transition, and to assist in deepening electrification and decarbonization of the Indian economy.”

“When we closed our IPO in December, we were looking to partner with a company driving change on a global scale, with a proven track record, and best-in-class management,” remarked Bob Mancini, Chief Executive Officer and Director of RMG II. “We found that company in ReNew, and are excited to be partnering with an incredibly talented management team, led by Sumant. Our diligence on ReNew confirmed that the company was not only the leading, but the best-positioned renewable energy firm in India. Its commitment to measured growth through long-term partnerships with Indian central and state government agencies, scale, technological innovation, and strong financial position should enable ReNew to take advantage of the incredibly positive trends in the Indian power market over the next decade and beyond. We are proud to be a part of this incredible story.”

“Since our founding partnership with Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power has exemplified our focus on supporting strong management teams and fast-growing market leaders in renewable energy,” said Michael Bruun, a Managing Director in the Asset Management Division of Goldman Sachs. “We have been proud to welcome many of the world’s most well-known investors to partner with us over the years. Now with this milestone event, we are pleased to see an even larger number of investors be a part of this important ESG journey.”

Transaction Overview

The pro forma consolidated & fully diluted market capitalization of the combined company would be approximately $4.4 billion at the $10 per share PIPE subscription price, assuming no RMG II shareholders exercise their redemption rights. Gross cash proceeds are estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion, comprised of $855 million from the PIPE and approximately $345 million of cash held in trust by RMG II, before any adjustments due to potential redemptions by RMG II shareholders.

Proceeds will be used to support ReNew’s growth strategy, including the buildout of its contracted, utility-scale renewable power generation capacity, as well as to reduce debt. ReNew’s management, and its current group of stockholders, including Goldman Sachs, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), among others, who together own 100% of ReNew today, will be rolling a majority of their equity into the new company, and are expected to represent approximately 70% of the effective company ownership upon transaction close.

ReNew’s leadership will remain intact, with Sumant Sinha as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, overseeing its strategic growth initiatives and expansion.

The Board of Directors of the combined company will include representation from ReNew’s existing stockholders, RMG II, and independent directors. Bob Mancini will be the appointee from RMG II to the Board. Other Board appointments will be made prior to closing.

The transaction has been approved by the ReNew board of directors and the RMG II board of directors. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Competition Commission of India and of the stockholders of RMG II, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited (“Morgan Stanley”) are serving as financial advisors to ReNew in connection with the business combination. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as joint placement agent to RMG II on the PIPE. Latham & Watkins LLP, Nishith Desai & Associates and Cyril Amarchand Mangladas are serving as legal advisors to ReNew.

BofA Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor to RMG II, and also acting as lead placement agent on the PIPE. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to RMG II. Khaitan & Co LLP is serving as legal advisor to RMG II on Indian legal aspects.

Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as counsel to the placement agents on the PIPE.

