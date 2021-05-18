Renewable Energy: How to Make Your Business More Sustainable

In today’s eco-conscious world, many people think of global warming and climate change when they make decisions regarding their business. However small or large your organization is, every little helps when it comes to sustainability. Small changes and alterations in business practices can have a huge impact on the environment. Making your company greener by switching to renewable energy can positively impact both the world and your small business. Here is a short guide to solar energy and how you can make your company more sustainable.

An Introduction to Fossil Fuels

Oil, gas, and coal are all considered to be fossil fuels. They have a high carbon content and were formed from the remains of ancient plants and animals that were in existence millions of years ago. They burn extremely well, and what’s more, they provide a lot of energy. By using fossil fuels, electricity is generated. Due to their nature, fossil fuels are non-renewable resources, and utilizing fossil fuels as a source of energy is not sustainable.

Sustainable Alternatives

When it comes to renewable energy, there are many alternatives to fossil fuels. Sustainable options include geothermal, hydropower, bioenergy, tidal power, wind power, and solar power. These are fantastic alternatives as the energy produced can be used and replaced within a shorter time than the energy created using fossil fuels.

Solar Power

When it comes to renewable energy, solar power is one of the leading sources of energy. The sun is estimated to burn for 5 billion years, and this makes solar power a constant resource when compared to fossil fuels. On the other hand, fossil fuels are estimated to deplete within a few decades. Not only is solar power an abundant source of renewable energy, but it also creates zero, or lower, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions which makes it far more environmentally friendly than burning fossil fuels. One of the most negative aspects of burning fossil fuels is that it releases CO2, which is linked to climate change and global warming.

How Do Solar Panels Work?

Solar energy is created when the light from the sun hits the photo-reactive panel. The photovoltaic (PV) cells turn the photons in the light into direct current. This current is then changed into an electrical current that can be used to power up a building.

What to Look Out For

When picking the best solar panels for your business, there are a few key aspects to consider. The efficiency rating, the nameplate rating, and the temperature coefficient are all important factors. The efficiency rating lets you know how efficiently the panel can turn sunlight into electricity, while the nameplate rating gives you insight into how much power is produced from each panel. When it comes to solar panels in areas that experience extremely hot weather, the temperature coefficient lets you know how the temperature affects the power.

Solar Panel Installation

As a business, one of the best ways to practice sustainability is to install a solar panel system. They are most suited for South-facing roofs that are in good condition. The roof should be made of strong material like metal, concrete tile, or asphalt. If in doubt, perform maintenance and repairs before installation. Solar companies in Tucson, such as Custom Solar and Leisure, provide solar panel installation to commercial customers. They are made up of solar experts and consultants, and they are committed to top quality, professional service.

Cost of Installation

The cost of installing solar panels for your business can vary a lot. The deciding factors depend on the scale of the installation and the location of your building. Before making a purchase, make sure you do your research on government incentives and tax credits. Depending on the state you are in, you could benefit from a variety of tax credits. For example, the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) is a federal incentive program. It provides businesses with a credit of 26 percent if they install a solar system. This program applies to both residential and commercial properties.

Excellent Return on Investment

Although the actual installation of a solar system can be quite costly, the return on investment is excellent. In fact, solar panels last approximately 25 to 35 years, and they pay for themselves in the long term. However, it can take just a few years to break even. The amount of time depends on the location of the business and the size of the panels. In addition, solar panels are low maintenance and do not require much attention once installed. A dirty panel that is covered in debris decreases in performance slightly. The panel can be naturally cleaned during a rainstorm, or you can simply clean it yourself. However, the slight increase in performance may not be worth the hassle.

Additional Profits

Not only can solar panels provide an excellent return on investment, but they can also help you gain additional profits too. Once you have installed your solar panel system, you may find your panels creating an excessive amount of solar power. If this is the case, then you can benefit from net metering. In other words, you can take this excess solar-generated electricity and sell it back to your utility company for a profit.

Cut Electricity Costs

Opting for renewable energy, or a solar energy and regular electricity hybrid, can help to cut electricity costs. Solar energy is generated with little to no cost, which means that businesses who use this form of renewable energy can benefit from cheaper electricity bills. Many businesses use regular electricity as a backup for when the days are overcast and gray. However, those who are committed to sustainable business practices can invest in a battery system installation. These systems can store energy during those darker days.

Environmental Impact

As mentioned earlier, solar energy is obtained from sunlight, and it produces little to no emissions. Compared to fossil fuels, solar power creates zero or lower CO2 emissions and doesn’t contribute to the greenhouse effect. All in all, installing solar panels can help to reduce your business’s carbon footprint and your building’s impact on the environment.