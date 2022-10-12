Renowned Chef Steven Lee opens his new Indo-Chinese restaurant ‘Hakka Garden’ in London

London, 12 October 2022: Born and raised in the lanes of Tangra, Kolkata chef Steven Lee grew up with an inheritance of the Hakka Indo-Chinese cuisine that he further modified over the years. Keeping the multi-cultural diversity of the UK in mind, Lee has introduced Indo-Chinese dishes like Hakka Chicken, Crispy Okra Pepper Salt, Tai Pai Paneer, Soya Chilli Fish and a lot more at his new venture in London – ‘Hakka Garden’. The newly launched venue will satiate the taste buds of its guests by adding Chinese cooking techniques to Indian flavours and tastes to draw on the vibrant culinary culture of India and China. Also, he promises the classic Chinese wok to produce fantastic dishes that would leave one craving for more.

Chef Steven Lee’s father had migrated to India in the 1940s from the Guangdong province of China. Lee was born in Kolkata and grew up in Tangra, the Chinatown of East Kolkata that once housed tanneries and has now been converted to restaurants. Lee had introduced this ‘Tangra’ type Indo-Chinese cuisine at a Wimbledon-based restaurant named ‘Dalchini’ around 21 years back. Lee’s newly launched ‘Hakka Garden’ promises to deliver authentic Indian interpretation of Chinese food from the kitchen of renowned International Indo Chinese Chefs. the menu has expansive veg and non-veg cuisines like Tom Yum Thong, Crispy Okra Pepper Salt, Mogo (Cassava), Tai Pai Paneer, Hakka Aubergine, Okra and Potato with Dry Red Chilli, Tofu Black Bean Sauce, Bombay Chilli Paneer, Tofu Salt ‘N’ Pepper, Chicken Szechuan Wonton, Hakka Chicken, Kolkata Chilli Chicken, Pepper Garlic Prawn, Burnt Ginger Fish, Santung Prawn, Sapo Chicken, Calamari to name a few.

On the occasion, Chef Steven Lee said, “My latest business venture ‘Hakka Garden’ in Harrow promises to serve Indo-Chinese cuisine in a not-so-common recipe. Indo-Chinese cuisine is essentially an Indian interpretation of Chinese food, which combines the deep-fried, spicy flavours Indians love with a Chinese twist, through ingredients like soy sauce and vinegar. Indian Chinese food has its own distinct flavours like Schezwan sauce, which uses dry red chillies as a substitute for Sichuan peppercorns. We are all set to usher Indo-Chinese lovers with all our calibre.”