Renowned Indian Matchmaker and celebrity Sima Taparia to be the guest at Inorbit’s 2nd Grand Virtual Party

Mumbai, September 24th, 2020- Its time for the festivities again and why should lockdown kill the spirits of the celebration. Bringing you a reason to rejoice and revel, Inorbit Mall Malad is back with its 2nd Virtual Party with the very famous Sima Taparia who became an overnight sensation with her show Indian Matchmaking on Netflix. Known for her wit, quirk, and ability to connect with the audience, she is adored by millions.

Register yourself through Inorbit Malad & Vashi Instagram page @inorbitmallmalad or @inorbitmallvashi and join the virtual party with our very own Sima Taparia. Get to know her closely and witness a fun interactive session. Sima like many others have a fetish for bags and clothes. She will be visiting the mall to go live and will also indulge in shopping from her favourite brands ahead of Navratri and Diwali. Let us find out about her shopping binge and style mantra in Inorbit Virtual Party.

That is not all. Inorbit’s Grand Virtual party will have games, contests, and a rapid-fire session with Sima making it an extremely engaging and fun evening. Register today and be a part of a virtual party that promises fun galore. You certainly cannot afford to miss this.

When- 30th September, 5pm -6pm

Where- Inorbit Mall Malad & Vashi Instagram Live (Instagram

handle- @inorbitmallmalad & @inorbitmallvashi)

What- Inorbit’s Grand Virtual Party with Sima Taparia

Registration

link- https://bit.ly/2RUQboh

Registration is FREE!