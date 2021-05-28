Renowned Numerologist Mr J. C. Chaudhry launches the “JC Nummerro App” to provide predictions to Individuals and Corporates

Delhi, May 28, 2021: Noted Numerologist, Mr. J C Chaudhry, Chairman, Chaudhry Nummero Private Limited has launched the ‘JC Nummerro App’ combining 35 years of his experience in the field of Numerology. The app provides valuable insights and close-fitting predictions based on various numerology based parameters like psychic number, destiny number, name number, ruling number, etc.

The App is available for download from Google and Apple Playstores in Android and IPhone versions respectively.

Key Features of the App:

• Daily Prediction

• Monthly Prediction

• Yearly Prediction

• Numerology About Yourself

• Numerology about your Relationships

• Numerology About your Compatibility

• Book numerology consultation with Mr. J C Chaudhry

• Numerology audit of Company

• Chinese Numerology about yourself

Numerology is regarded as one of the most predictive sciences revealing the hidden correlation between the numbers and what is happening in one’s life. The major advantage of the knowledge of numerology is to save time and take safety measures when bad times are anticipated. With the help of these systems, predictions are made for the person’s past, present and future.

The JC Numerro App aids the users with benefits like daily prediction, monthly prediction, yearly prediction, a better understanding of oneself, the best year for investment and more.

Through this app, one can also know about your lucky and unlucky numbers and dates, compatibility with life partner, children, company, residential address, city, country, mobile, vehicle number, lucky gemstone. The app also provides insights according to the Chinese numerology i.e. Lo-Shu Grid helping people discover which numbers are missing and getting repeated in your grid and provides remedies for their effects.

One can not only book personal consultation with Mr J C Chaudhry via the “JC Nummerro App” but can also book business consultation for your company’s numerological audits and can find out the compatibility of a person with his/her existing business partner or with a person, he/she is planning to make his/her partner in business.

While commenting on the launch of the app, Mr. J C Chaudhry, Chairman, Chaudhry Nummero Private Limited said, ‘Numerology is an ancient practice and provides very fast and accurate predictions about an individual. This application is a culmination of my 35 years of experience in the numerology field. Making use of technology, we would like to reach to a wider audience to help them solve their queries and provide essential remedies to rectify the uncertainties of one’s future. We hope that this application will prove to be beneficial for the masses and will bring in peace and tranquility in their life.’

About Mr. J. C. Chaudhry

MD & Chairman- Aakash Educational Services Limited

Chairman, Chaudhry Nummero Private Limited

Mr. Chaudhry is a Numerologist par excellence. He has authored 2 books on numerology- “Advanced Numerology” & “Practical Numerology”. These books are an outcome of his 35 years of experience in numerology. He also received an appreciation award as a keynote speaker on “Role of Numerology in Business Growth & Personal Life” by Indo- European Business Forum. His informative videos on Numerology has garnered millions of views worldwide. His channel on YouTube has 542,405 subscribers and 81,530,016 views as on date.

Mr. Chaudhry is an eminent author and influencer. His interest in other allied fields such as Vastu Shastra, Gems & Stones, Meditation, Motivation, have encouraged him to write other books such as “ABC of Vastu Shastra”, “Fundamentals of Vastu”, “You and Your Gems”, “Mudra- Healthy life at your fingertips”, “Success – Few Steps Away”, “Rungs of Ladder”, “Nature – The Best Cure”, “Chakras”, “Meditation & Subconscious Mind” and a book on quotes – “I think” made him multi-disciplined person, natural motivator, Vastu expert, numerologist and also expert in connected fields.

About JC Nummerro App

Numerology is one of the predictive sciences that reveals the hidden correlation between the numbers and what is happening in one’s life. This science is usually based on relationship between different numbers like psychic/ date number, life path/ destiny number, name number, ruling number, etc. The major advantage of the knowledge of numerology is to save our time and take safety measures when bad times are anticipated. With the help of these systems, predictions are made for the person’s past, present and future.

This “JC Nummerro App” is the result of 35 years of practice of numerology by Mr. J C Chaudhry. The app provides you with insightful and all close-fitting predictions based on various numerology based parameters like psychic number, destiny number, name number, ruling number, etc. This app aids the users with benefits like:

a) Daily Prediction: This part conveys what kind of work is suitable for you on a particular day. This will assist you in planning the suitable work for that day.

b) Monthly Prediction: This part conveys how will be your current month and what are the lucky dates in that month for you. This way you can focus on the things that matter and plan beforehand against any obstacles.

c) Yearly Prediction: This part conveys how will be the current year for you and which months and dates are lucky for you in every month. Instead of worrying and wondering about what year has in store for you, relax and get started with reading your yearly numerology forecast and plan your year ahead.

d) Numerology About Yourself: In this section you will find out your psychic number (also known as birth date number), destiny number (also known as life path number), name number and how are the relationship amongst them. You will know about your lucky day, lucky colour, lucky dates and the dates that are required to be avoided. Get to know about your lucky years, your key characteristics, all about their vibrations, effects and influence on your life concerning love, family, career, finance and health. This section also reveals about the best year for investment, your lucky gemstone and lucky zone in the city for you.

e) Numerology about your Relationships: This part reveals about your relationship with your life partner and your child. You will identify if the vibration of the relationship between your name and your date of birth is friendly or not. Also, know your lucky name numbers that will vibrate pleasantly with your date of birth and the alphabets that can be added in your name to make it a lucky name number.

f) Numerology About your Compatibility: Here you can check your compatibility with your company, residential address, country, city, mobile number and vehicle number. You can also check compatibility between your child name and his/her date of birth.

g) Book an appointment with Mr. J C Chaudhry: Have a face to face meeting or virtual meeting with the renowned numerologist, Mr. J C Chaudhry, and get guidance about your future. If you’re planning to start a new venture, get proper guidance and know about nitty and gritty as per numerology and take proper steps for attaining success.

h) Numerology audit of Company: Get numerological audit done for your company and find out about the lucky and unlucky people in your organization so that you can accordingly plan strategy.

i) Chinese Numerology about yourself: Learn about yourself as per Chinese numerology i.e. Lo-Shu Grid. Discover which numbers are missing and getting repeated in your grid. Learn about remedies for and their effects.