Renowned Sound healer Dr Anju Sharma awarded the ‘Best Psychiatrist & Sound Energy Master in North India.’

New Delhi: Dr Anju Sharma, well-known Psychic reformer, Sound & Energy Master, Wellness-Holistic Coach, International Speaker and Founder of the Musical Healing Band named “Sound of Infinity” was awarded the ‘Best Psychiatrist & Sound Energy Master in North India’ at the International Health Pride Award 2021 held at Shangri La, Delhi. Smt. Menaka Gandhi (MP Lok Sabha & Former Cabinet Minister For Women and Child Development Govt. of India), Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste (Minister of State for Steel Govt. of India), Smt. Mandira Bedi (Indian Film Actress & Fashion Designer), Shri Shyam Jaju (Ex-National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party) and Shri Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh (Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh) gave the prestigious award to Dr Anju Sharma.

Dr Anju Sharma has been in this field for more than a decade and she specializes in 128 traditional and international healing modalities and therapies such as colour, hydro, art, verbal, non-verbal and such others. As an internationally recognized Nada (Sound) Healer, she has been exploring the healing potential of Nada (Sound), Indian Sonic and Vibrational Sciences and their scientific applications in the wellness of mind and body. With her expertise, she has used Sound, Raga, Mantra, Music, and various combinations to treat and heal people. During the lockdown period, Dr Anju Sharma organized various healing workshop to help people overcome mental stress and enhance their relationship with their loved ones. Not just adults she took the onus to conduct online workshops for kids. She also took an e-workshop for Ld. District and session judges to help them with their emotions and physical well-being.

Sharing the excitement of being honoured with an award, Dr Anju Sharma said, “It is an honour to receive an award from ministers. Every award or recognition motivates to work even harder towards the welfare of society’s health and create awareness of healthy living. I thank each and every person who has been a part of this journey and help me reach where I am today.”

With all these achievements and many more, Dr Anju Sharma is persistently working towards the wellbeing of society.