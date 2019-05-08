Renowned vaastu exponent Dr Veeramaneni, conferred the ‘Excellence in Astrology & Vastu Award’ at the prestigious ‘Jyotish Mahakumbh’ at Dehradun!

City based prominent Vaastu exponent, Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, was conferred the’Excellence in Astrology & Vastu Award’ at the prestigious Jyotish Mahakumbh 2019, held at Dehradun. The award was presented to Dr Venugopal Rao, by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, at a glittering ceremony attended by eminent Astrology and Vastu experts from all over the world. Minister for Women Welfare, Uttarakhand, Smt. Rekha Arya, was also present on the occasion. The Award was presented to Dr Venugopal Rao, in recognition of the enormous work and dedicated contribution he made to scientific Vaastu.