Renowned vastu exponent, Dr Veeramaneni, bags ‘Gold Medal’

City based prominent Vaastu exponent, Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, bagged ‘Gold Medal’ in recognition of his exhaustive and erudite knowledge of scientific Vastu, at the 17th International Astrology and Vastu Conference – the prestigious & acknowledged meet of the Who’s who of Vastu Science in India, at Gujarat Vidhya Peeth, Ahmedabad, today.

The annual meet of Vastu and Astrology pundits is hosted by the Maharishi Veda Vignan Academy – an institution acknowledged for its high order academic and research work in the Indian traditional sciences. Over 450 eminent Vastu specialists from all-over India and Nepal, vied for the honor and Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, a Ph.D., in scientific vastu, won all round appreciation and the medal, for his extensive insights in vastu science.

Dr Veeramaneni, was conferred the award ‘Advance and Scientific Vastu Pundit of India and Maa Saraswati Award along with the Gold medal, on the occasion, at a glittering ceremony in the presence of Shri Bharatbhai Khandhedia, President, International Astro Foundation; Shri AR Patak, Vice Chancellor, Khamadhenu University, Gandhinagar; Dr KG Mehata, President, Veda Vignan Academy; Dr YR Shastri, a world renowned astrologist; Prof Kartik Rawal, Secretary, International Astro Foundation and over 1000 delegates, comprising of renowned vastu and astrology specialists from all over the country.

Dr Veeramaneni, has been invited to attend the 51st Astrological Association Conference at London, later this month. Over 200 eminent astrologers from all over the world will be attending the Conference.