Representative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi-UAE; explores replicating MAK Wooden villas in UAE

Hyderabad, November 2022: His Excellency Mr Zulfiquar Ghadiyali Zakir Hussain, Executive Director, Business Management of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi-UAE; visited the sustainable Canadian Wood house in MAK BTR at Hyderabad, today. to understand the novel and pioneering initiative of MAK Projects. Mr ZGZ Hussain called on H.E Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, the Promoter and Managing Director of MAK Projects P Ltd.; to gain comprehensive conversance of this unique wood construction in tropical climatic conditions, closer to the climate prevalent in UAE. The sustainable wood project in BTR Greens is a joint venture of MAK Projects P. Ltd., and Forestry Innovations Investment (FII) India, an enterprise of Government of British Columbia, Canada.

H.E. Mr Zulfiquar, after a guided tour of the prestigious MAK Canadian Sustainable wood Villa, had extensive discussion with H.E Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan -Promoter and Managing Director of MAK Projects P Ltd.; on the wood villa project. They were joined by Mr Vikram Jain, Trade commissioner Canada High Commission; Mr Ritesh Kumar, Assistant Director- Business Development of Canadian Wood (FII) and Mr Dasari Balaiah (IRS) RPO and Head of MEA Branch secretariat, Govt of India. Mr Zulfiquar was thoroughly impressed with the quality and aesthetically designed Canadian Wood Villa and evinced keen interest to collaborate with MAK Projects in developing a community of sustainable Canadian Wood houses in UAE.

H.E. Mr Zulfiquar Ghadiyali Zakir Hussain, appreciated the foresight of Mr Nasir Ali Khan for bringing in climate friendly initiatives in the construction industry and called it a revolution in Indian housing segment. Bringing in sustainability in the field of construction and real estate, goes a long way in being environmentally friendly and helps protect the earth from hazardous impact for future generations, he added.

UAE as a nation takes the averse climatic changes in the world very seriously and is going to host the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change). The event is expected to be held in between November 6 and 17, 2023. Dubai Expo City will serve as the venue for COP28 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP or the Conference of Parties is the apex decision making body of UNFCCC.

Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan & Begum Meher Fatima Khan hosted dinner in honor of His Excellency at their residence Xanadu at Jubilee Hills. UAE Consul General, Mr Aarif Almuaim; Mr Vijay Chaudhary, Chairman, Ram Rattan Group; Mr. Manoj Kumar Badhana, Head of Dalmia Ram Rattan Group and Mr Zeeshan Ahmed, Saro Rubber; were present on the occasion.

H.E. Mr Zulfiquar Ghadiyali Zakir Hussain and H.E. Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, also called on Shri M. Mahmood Ali, Minister for Home Prisons and Fire services, Government of Telangana.

About H.E. Mr. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali

H.E. Ghadiyali is the founding member of United Nations University for peace established Commission for peace under its peace innovation Initiative. H.E. Ghadiyali is also Global Peace Ambassador for the University for peace to support sustainable development in order to establish long term positive peace across the world.

H.E is Executive Director of Business and Investment management office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan with over 30 years of experience in Investments and management and has executed deals worth 30 billion USD across the World across various sectors.