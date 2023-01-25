Republic Day @ KidZania: Celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day at KidZania Mumbai and Delhi NCR with your family and friends

KidZania India, one of the largest edutainment parks in India, never leaves a chance to make its customers happy with various discounts and offers on the occasion of important events. For the 74th Republic Day, KidZania has planned several activities with amazing offers and discounts. Moreover, the amusement park has also planned special activities from 26th to 29th Jan 2023.

To pay a tribute to all the public servants like doctors, police, nurses, pilots, and firefighters, KidZania India will be hosting a Republic Day parade where visitors can join in. There will be a street play that will highlight the fundamental duties and responsibilities towards the city and nation. Visitors will be showing their creativity by making a tricolor cap and wearing them with pride. They can also weave the spirit of Republic Day by creating beautiful tricolor bookmarks.

Additionally, there will be IQ games to help kids be aware of fundamental rights. Visitors can get the chance to showcase their artistic skills with Tricolor nail art designing activity at Ztyle salon and also can create meaningful art which relates to the rights and responsibilities that awaken the spirit of patriotism in every individual. Alongside, there will also be a word hunt game where visitors can dive into the pool of words and find the terms that bring in the true essence of the 74th Republic Day.

Families can book tickets and celebrate the Republic spirit at KidZania India and make Republic Day 2023 weekend a memorable one.