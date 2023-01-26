Republic Day was celebrated by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) at their central Office which was marked by an impressive Parade, unfurling of the National Flag (Tri-colour) by Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO at 0800 Hours to the tunes of National Anthem. This was followed by the administering of the Pledge on National Integration by MD & CEO. Executive Directors Mrs. S Srimathyand other Senior Executives participated in the function. A magnificent parade and Patriotic songs by staff added grandeur to the function. The employees of IOB participated enthusiastically in the national event.