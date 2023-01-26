Republic Day was celebrated by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Republic Day was celebrated by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) at their central Office which was marked by an impressive Parade, unfurling of the National Flag (Tri-colour) by Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO at 0800 Hours to the tunes of National Anthem. This was followed by the administering of the Pledge on National Integration by MD & CEO. Executive Directors Mrs. S Srimathyand other Senior Executives participated in the function. A magnificent parade and Patriotic songs by staff added grandeur to the function. The employees of IOB participated enthusiastically in the national event.

