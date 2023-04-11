RERA Delhi and NAREDCO ink MOU to launch National Institute of Real Estate Development (NIRED)

New Delhi, April 11, 2023 – The Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) have joined hands to launch the National Institute of Real Estate Development (NIRED) – a unique forum in the country aimed at capacity building of stakeholders in the Real Estate, Construction, and Infrastructure Sector.

This forum’s primary objective is to develop and build human resource capacity to enhance the quality and productivity of works in the Real Estate & Infrastructure Sector. The collaboration will not only impart recognition of professionals engaged in fields including but not also leverage, planning, construction, building material, new technologies, marketing, and brokerage.

Mr. Anand Kumar IAS (Retd) Chairman, Real Estate Regulatory Authority for Delhi, expressed his pleasure in signing a memorandum of understanding with NAREDCO. “This partnership aims to establish a National Institute for Real Estate Development, as well as to plan and conduct training courses for promoters, builders, real estate agents, allottees, and all other parties involved in the industry.”

He said “Additionally, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Delhi will strive to promote awareness about the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act 2016, so that all individuals can comply with the regulations outlined in the act. The authority will also maintain regular communication with various stakeholders to facilitate the development of the real estate industry in Delhi” added Mr Anand.

Sh Rajan Bandelkar, President of NAREDCO, stated that, “NAREDCO is delighted to join hands with RERA Delhi to take up Real Estate training. NAREDCO will play a pivotal role in bridging the skill gap in the real estate sector and provide the necessary training to young professionals and other stakeholders. The institute will offer a platform for everyone to enhance their knowledge and skills, making them industry-ready and contributing to the growth of the sector.”