ReshaMandi empowers silk farmers of Karnataka with cutting edge technology

Karnataka, December 16, 2022: ReshaMandi, India’s first and largest digital ecosystem for the natural fiber supply chain, has been steadily empowering small-scale farmers through technological developments. Through innovative and breakthrough technologies, it has revolutionised the way farmers in Karnataka practice silk farming and assists them in reducing crop failures by 80%. By enabling smart precision farming with its IoT, ReshaMandi has created an effective technique to aid better yield and higher profits, transforming farmers into successful entrepreneurs.

The impact created by ReshaMandi in the silk farmers’ lives is evident from numerous success stories. One such story is of two brothers, Anand and Devraj, farmers from Siddlaghatta, Karnataka. With a diploma in IT, Anand quit his government job and took the plunge to pursue his passion – sericulture. He credits ReshaMandi for bringing technology to their farm gates and revolutionising the way they practice silk farming.

Sharing their experience, Anand and Devraj say, “We have been practicing sericulture now for 10 years. We would wake up at 4 AM in the morning to travel to mandis to sell cocoons ensuring all the while that the quality of cocoons does not deteriorate in transit and price fluctuations in the market does not affect our revenues. Partnering with ReshaMandi has not only given us easy access to markets, but the advisories sent via their app have helped us improve our mulberry produce and cocoon quality. Today we are producing 10 tons of cocoons every year across 13-14 crop cycles. Through digitisation of business processes in the natural fiber sector, we now conduct business with convenience and also enjoy higher profitability.” Mayank Tiwari, Founder & CEO. ReshaMandi said, “Through convenient, time-saving, and technologically enabled solutions, we are reducing the issues faced by farmers and enabling them to increase their revenue. Our primary focus is offering farmers technical support and insights into their crop productivity. Our Internet of Things (IoT) devices not only analyze the silkworm-rearing process but also suggest the optimal irrigation methods to boost mulberry leaves production. We are also facilitating easy access to the market for farmers, removing roadblocks created by middlemen, and boosting fair and ethical business processes.”

ReshaMandi’s continued efforts to empower stakeholders by giving them access to a wider range of business options are evident from the degree of engagement the app has witnessed over the past two years. The app has been used to trade 0.02 MT of a cocoon, 0.0015 MT of raw cotton, 0.006 MT of cotton bales, 8 lakh sarees, 5 lakh pieces of clothing, and 150 lakh meters of fabric. The company recently launched its super app for iOS devices as a part of its continued efforts in connecting more farmers and bringing them tech-driven benefits.