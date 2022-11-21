ReshaMandi launches its super app for iOS devices

Bengaluru, 21st November 2022: ReshaMandi, the largest farm-to-fashion digital ecosystem for natural fibres in India, recently launched its app for iOS devices. Presently, 34,000 stakeholders of ReshaMandi have installed the app with 40% of them using the app’s payment system and receiving the payment acknowledgements on the app. The iOS app is available in five Indian languages – Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi besides English.

Currently, 95% of ReshaMandi’s wide farmer base is using the app to map the transactions on the platform. The weaver community has listed more than 5000 saree SKUs on the app and is able to directly connect and distribute to the large retailer base . The support on the app has now expanded to four broad categories; Sarees, Apparel, Home & Living and Fabric.

ReshaMandi’s Founder and CEO, Mayank Tiwari said, “The combination of financial technology and digitisation has resulted in a new development model for the textile industry. We are actively working towards bringing transparency in the supply chain through digitisation. Our aim has been to build a super app which assists all stakeholders, including spinners, ginners, farmers, mills, distributors in having access to enterprise-like functionalities and being able to purchase and sell through one platform. We are delighted to see that our stakeholders across the value chain are understanding and utilising the Reshamandi app.”

Since its inception in 2020, ReshaMandi’s app has witnessed an increase in participation from farmers, reelers, yarn manufacturers, weavers and retailers. The level of engagement the app has seen over two years indicates ReshaMandi’s ongoing efforts to empower stakeholders and provide them with a greater range of business opportunities. Through the app, 20,000 tonnes of cocoon, 1500 tonnes of raw cotton, 6000 tonnes of cotton bales, 8 lakh sarees, 5 lakh apparel and 150 lakh metres of fabric have been sold and transacted.