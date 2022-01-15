Residents at Sikka Group’s societies celebrate Lohri

x

Sikka Karnam, Sikka Karmic & Sikka Kaamna hosted close-knit get together for residing families

Leading developer of the NCR, Sikka Group celebrated this year’s Lohri at three of their Noida-based projects- Sikka Karnam (Sector143 B), Sikka Karmic (Sector 78) & Sikka Kaamna (Sector 143 A) with a small get together of the residents in society. The Popular Punjabi folk festival “Lohri” signifies the end of winter and welcomes the longer days as the sun starts its journey to the northern hemisphere. The celebration was organized at a smaller scale with COVID guidelines in place.

The residents gathered around the holy bonfire to seek blessings and offered popcorn, nuts and other Lohri snacks as part of the ritual. Harvinder Singh Sikka, MD, Sikka Group extended wishes to everyone present and said, “Festivals are a time that brings us together as a community, we at Sikka Group believe in celebrating this brotherhood and companionship. Our only prayer at this year’s Lohri is that everyone around remains healthy and protected from any kind of illness.”