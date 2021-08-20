Residents of Mapsko Mountville commemorate 75th Independence Day

The residents of Mapsko MountVille celebrated 75th Independence Day by unfurling the Indian tricolour and singing the national anthem. These celebrations coincided with the culmination of a 20-day long sports fest. A prize distribution ceremony was also organised to felicitate the winners.

“Independence Day reminds us of the selfless sacrifice of our freedom fighters and inspires us to give back to our motherland. I congratulate all winners of the fest as well as every Indian on this Independence Day. Such Events play a significant role in strengthening bonds among residents. As a leading player in real estate, we are committed to offering bespoke experiences to our patrons,” said Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group.

This residents-led sports fest kickstarted on 27th July 2021 and was subsequently held every weekend at the venue. The highlight of the initiative was a bouquet of sporting activities that entertained residents. The sports included cricket, lawn tennis, carrom, chess, cards, pool, art, badminton, basketball, plank and races. Smt. Shalini Jain, Sh. Abhineet Shrivastava, Sh. Devender Singla, Sh. Mayank Mankad, Sh. Sanjay Tangri, Sh. Sharad Yadav, Sh. Spandan, Sh. Sunel Yadav, Sh. Virendra Agarwal & Sh. Zain Ahmed are the coordinators for the Sports Fest 2021.

“The sports fest was a unique initiative catering to all age groups. We are grateful to the Mapsko Group for their tremendous support towards this initiative which allowed the residents to unwind and relax with their families and spend time with their neighbours”, said the team of Coordinators Sports Fest 2021.

Located in Sector 79, Mapsko MountVille is well-connected via Delhi-Ajmer Expressway (NH-8), Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road. It is a RERA –registered project spread across 16.5 acres. Nestled at the foothills of quintessential Aravalis, it is endowed with resort-style amenities for opulent living. The luxurious 3 BHK, 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK apartments are endowed with state–of–the–art amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, kids’ pool, tennis court, cricket pitch, squash court, multipurpose game room, skating rink, banquet hall and guest rooms, among others. The inspiring business centre, conference rooms and dedicated workstations in Club, equipped with projection for video conferencing, cater to the requirements of the Post Covid World. Moreover, the premises has four comfortable deluxe guest rooms for the comfy stay of residents’ guests at very nominal pricing, negating the need to buy an extra room apartment to cater for guests.

The project consists of 765 units designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor. The interior and fit-outs are designed with extraordinary creativity that ensures optimum space utilisation. Residents of each apartment can enjoy amplified natural light to sunbathe, a view of the pristine sky, and the gentleness of morning and evening breezes. The exclusive fruit forest and a lush green landscape accentuate the scenic beauty of the project.