Residents of Rainbow Vistas @ Rock Garden, stage a massive protest against Cybercity Builders, for gross negligence!

Highly aggrieved & agonised residents of Rainbow Vistas @ Rock Garden, near Hitech City MMTS, – one of Hyderabad’s largest gated community, as claimed by Cybercity Builders, staged a massive protest to express their anguish against the gross negligence on the part of Cybercity Builders, on Sunday at Cybercity, Rainbow Vistas.

Families along with young kids and toddlers, joined the protest against the gross mismatch in the facilities and amenities promised and delivered, putting the residents to great discomfort, impacting health and well being of old and young. The promised ‘World Class Gated Community’, in reality is today the most air and noise polluted community with leaky and stinky basements, water logging resulting in mosquito breeding and associated health hazards and a dogs’ den. It lacks sufficient water storage, power backup, parking, fire safety and several other basic amenities.

Umpteen appeals to the builder, fell on deaf ears. Would like to bring our miserable plight, through media, to the notice of the Government to act and sensitise prospective flat buyers against getting entrapped.