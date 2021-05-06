Resolution 2.0 measure by RBI to provide relief to real estate linked SME stakeholders

RBI has proactively stepped in to address the financial challenges arising due to the second wave of the pandemic. The Central Bank has announced a COVID loan book to support those directly involved in addressing the pandemic (healthcare sector) with on-tap liquidity of INR 50,000 crore to banks. RBI has also recognised the hardships faced by individuals, small businesses and medium and small enterprises due to the lockdown and provided Resolution 2.0 measures for restructuring loans to small borrowers up to Rs 25 cr. Other than individual borrowers, this will provide major relief to real estate linked SME players especially suppliers of input material for the sector. The working capital review will also help these stakeholders to tide over their liquidity issues as their cash flows have been partly impacted due to the recent lockdown restrictions in various states
