Rest The Case, India’s First Online legal aggregator platform provides access to easy documentation

In order to demystify and make legal matters easy and accessible, www.restthecase.com brings to you, India’s first aggregator platform that gives complete access to customizable legal documents for customer use.

Backed by the experience of lawyers, the website has introduced a modern documentation system that allows users to easily customize predesigned templates of various legal documents. From predefined legal language template, to seeking advice on developing a legal document to suit individualized needs, this new aggregator platform comes to the rescue of the common man. So, now, legal drafting issimple. Easily downloadable, the document template simply needs to be filling and printed thereafter.The ready-to-use documents are vetted and certified by serving lawyers. Support team giving advice comprises of a panel of experts; but also invites active lawyers to render services through the website.

Founded by an enthusiastic young lawyer, the founder &CEO Shreya Sharma shares about the aggregator platform, “in a world that is becoming exponentially digital in nature, the website is an excellent way to aggregateall kinds of legal services and caterto the needs of the common man. We are not looking at India only; but would like to reach and help as many as we can. Our aim is to provide solutions to everyone’slegal needs, from the comfort of their home by providing lawyers from different specializations for all legal needs. We are also committed to catering to the needs of law students across India, whether it is finding helpful tips or information we have got your back.”

Building a bridge between the seeker and the giver, the website is a smart and simple solution to solve all legal issues and problems. A customer has lifetime access to myriad services like legal consultations, online documentation, and up-to-date information about legal developments, amendments and much more at no fee.

The aggregator platform is backed by the Lexicon Group that primarily focuses on education in various parts of Pune and has recently branched out into media publishing as well. Under its aegis are some well-known brands like the Pune Mirror, EduCrack, Lexicon Management Institute Of Leadership& Excellence, Lexicon Rainbow, Thinker Place, CITTA, MultiFit Gym, Lexicon group of preschools and high schools, Centre of MSME Excellence and Centre of Research & Innovation.