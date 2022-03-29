Restarting of Commercial International flights on 27th March 2022: Quote by Liberatha Peter Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director at Dreamfolks Services Limited

By – Liberatha Peter Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director at Dreamfolks Services Limited

“We welcome the Government of India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) decision to restart regular commercial international flights from India, after a gap of almost two years. The summer schedule of international flights resumed on 27 March 2022. It is also expected that the Global air travel passengers would increase to 3.4 Billion in the year 2022 (as per Frost & Sullivan Industry Report). Anticipating these optimistic trends, we expect favourable demand for airport services driven by increased consumer awareness and demand for better services at the airport. This shall assist in the complete normalisation of business due to the opening up of lounges and will unfold growth opportunities for airport lounge operators and the travel & tourism industry as a whole. The Indian lounge market is expected to grow at 4X times the current market size and is expected to cater to 70 million passengers in FY 2030, says the F&S Report. This will prove to be a key opportunity with the possibility of enhanced service options at the airports.

Dreamfolks Services Limited is India’s largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology-driven platform. While the resumption of international flight services will be subject to the health ministry’s guidelines, we are all set to serve the passenger’s end-to-end airport services. After a gap of two years, as passengers start flying globally in a world yet to recover from the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, it will take some time before achieving normalcy. However, as normalcy returns to the travel trade, DreamFolks is poised and ready to make all the journeys hassle-free, comfortable and seamless by facilitating access to most airport-related services like Lounges, Food and Beverage, Spa, Meet and Assist, Airport Transfer, Transit Hotels /Nap Room access, and Baggage Transfer, to name a few. We have unfettered access to all the 50 lounges currently operational at Indian airports. We further have a market share of over 95% of all India-issued credit card and debit card access to airport lounges. Opening up of regular commercial flights from India shall act as a catalyst in expanding our international presence from our existing 1,259 points in 121 countries across the world including India through a partnership with other service providers. Needless to say, we are all set to offer international flying passengers the best airport services once regular commercial international flights resume.