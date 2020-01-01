Result Announcement of Junior National Equestrian Championship 2019 (JNEC)

Bengaluru: Embassy International Riding School hosted the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2019 (JNEC) under the aegis of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) from 20th December till 29th December 2019. JNEC is a national event for kids aimed at achieving high standards of equestrianism in the country. EFI is the sole authority governing equestrian sports in India.

The JNEC is designed as per EFI guidelines; the league includes Dressage, Show Jumping, Eventing and tent pegging categorised according to the age groups of the riders.

The event on Sunday included Young Rider – One Day Eventing and the saw participation of over 70-80 students from top clubs like, Chennai Equitation Centre; Madras School of Equitation; Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai; Mayo College, Ajmer; Tollygunge Club, Kolkata; DPS Ajmer; Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Association, Bhopal to name a few. Ankit Giri won the Young Rider – One Day Eventing and the team eventing was won by RVC Meerut.

To be eligible for JNEC, a young rider should be between 12 to 21 years. This prestigious competition facilitates the development of young athletes and can create awareness on the equestrian sport and entice more participation.

Young Rider – One Day Eventing

Position Exhibitor Rider Horse Name 1st RVC Ankit Giri Vibrant 2nd RVC ShivamToniar Prince Volk 3rd ASC Center Mahender Singh RMT VD 4th MPSEA PranayKhare Chandni

Team Results