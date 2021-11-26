Retail chain DMart leases space at Spaze Edge

Gurugram: Spaze Group has leased out 43000 sq ft space to retail grocery chain DMart at its commercial project Spaze Edge situated in Sector 47, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. The retail chain will open from January 26, 2022, and is expecting a footfall of 2000 to 2500. This is the second store of the retail chain in Haryana.

DMart is a one-stop supermarket that provides clients with a large choice of basic household and personal products all in one place. Food, toiletries, beauty items, clothing, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances, and more are available at low pricing in each DMart shop. From its first store in Powai in 2002, DMart today has a well-established presence in 238 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Built across an area of 350000 sq ft, Spaze Edge features efficiently designed floor spaces that have been divided into two blocks. Considered one of the finest commercial centers in the NCR, Spaze Edge commands the highest rentals for commercial projects in and around Gurugram.

“Household utility brands work well for the commercial spaces, and another fact is that these brands invest in places that can provide them with the right visibility and footfall. So, the lease is a win-win situation for both of us. We are sure that the people of the area will benefit from such a big retail chain operating in their neighbourhood, easing out their worries of daily needs,” said Harpal Singh Chawla, Director, Spaze Group.

Strategically located on six-lane Gurugram-Sohna Expressway, the project has scalability options ranging from 1000 to 1,50,000 sq ft and more. The project also boasts multi-level business parking with connecting elevators that make it easy to access.