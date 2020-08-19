Retail Insights Announces Adobe StrategicPartnership – Bronze Level Partner

Amid pandemic, recognizing that the future of digital transformation revolves around experience-driven commerce in B2C and B2B space, The Retail Insights has announced a strategic partnership with Adobe, as a Bronze level partner. Magento Commerce has long been known as a leading commerce platform, and since its inception, The Retail Insights has been delivering projects of Magento commerce omnification.

Capitalizing on the functional retail, commerce expertise, Cloud, DevOps, delivery capability and leveraging Magento Commerce’s unique position to cater to most of the leading Brands, Retail organization and other verticals, The Retail Insights, will place its primary commerce focus on helping deliver unparalleled retail and commerce solutions by utilizing the scalability and flexibility of the Magento Commerce Platform and the point solutions or accelerators.

Through this partnership, the Retailers and Brands as the focus turns towards going Online with overall Digital Transformation, The Retail Insights is confident that as the industry moves more and more towards platform-based solutions, its clients will appreciate the complete Magento offering- Commerce (B2C, B2B, and Marketplace), BI and Order Management. With the complete commerce solution along with out-of-the-box PWA studio for the presentation layer, affords clients the opportunity to pick the best of solution approach for their digital transformation journey. Along with Adobe partnership, the clients can enjoy solutions from Salesforce Commerce, Kantar, Fluent Commerce, Retail Unity, and Intel.

To overcome customer’s business challenges, Retail Insights will leverage the deep Magento Commerce, and bespoke solutions expertise, coupled with their Omni-Channel point solutions- Dark stores, Single View of Inventory, Back Office Reconciliation Rules, Contactless – Store Pickup/Reserve, Virtual queues, Pricing, Loyalty, Promotion Engine, Scan and Try, OMS and merchandising planning & forecasting.

“We help our customers lower the retail technology operations cost considerably by using our accelerators for Commerce Omnification. The complete Platform offering, scalability and agility of Magento Commerce makes it an easy choice for our strategic partnership as we continue to strengthen our expertise and build out products and tools for our clients around Magneto Commerce,” said Vishnu Varun, CEO at The Retail Insights, highlighting the primary reasons for this strategic partnership.

Benefits for the partners:

Retail Insights being a focused and niche player in Omnification solutions for Retail and Brands with domain understanding and capabilities make it an ideal partner for Magento Commerce. The Retail insights have over 5 years of commerce experience, delivering cutting-edge solutions on platforms and bespoke solutions make it a compelling reason for customers to consider as a Digital Transformation Partner. Over the past 5+ years, Retail Insights has completed over 100 digital omnification projects, globally. Retail Insights is a trusted partner and has in-depth domain expertise