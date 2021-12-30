Retail Veteran Bob Kilinski Appointed CEO of SwitchBin

Overland Park, KS, December 30, 2021: SwitchBin Inc. announces the appointment of Bob Kilinski as CEO effective 12/01/2021. Bob, an experienced retail and wireless services executive and important advisor to SwitchBin throughout the development of its current product offering, has been helping the company with strategy, leadership, and business development.

Bob brings vast experience in leading and supporting retail and tech companies. He has served in senior executive roles with RadioShack, CExchange, Clover Wireless, Belmont Trading, and founded Retail Hitmen, a retail focused consulting firm. With Retail Hitmen Bob provided services for major brands including Beats by Dre, Parago (now Blackhawk Network), Support.com and others. In his career he has won and launched wireless programs at Walmart, Target, Costco, US Cellular, Microsoft and others, and led partnerships with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Dish, and multiple MVNOs.

Bob has held multiple board positions with the Consumer Technology Association and is the current chair of the wireless committee for the Reverse Logistics Association. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.

With experience leading marketing, e-commerce, business development, merchandising, wireless, and financial services organizations, Bob is well suited to lead the company as it readies an early 2022 market launch providing automated solutions for wireless retail.

About SwitchBin:

SwitchBin, a privately held company based in Overland Park, KS, is the first autonomous end-to-end retail wireless platform. Bringing together a unique combination of software and smart machine technologies, the company is poised to revolutionize and improve the customer experience for the delivery of smartphones and other connected devices. For more information, visit switchbin.com.