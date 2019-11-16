Finding and retaining the right people to run a business is essential. With online sites like Glassdoor, however, it’s no longer enough to claim an organization is a great place to work; now the truth can be found in peer reviews. In an age of connection, it’s no surprise that when it comes to choosing where we’ll work five days a week, we’ve become very selective. As a result, more companies are struggling to draw the attention of talented applicants.

That’s why it has become imperative for companies to build a positive employee experience, if not for the culture then for functionality alone. It’s not uncommon to find three generations within one office, each with their own expectations and communication preferences.

Although technology has streamlined the way we do business, the need for human connection has fallen by the wayside. Interestingly, 60% of workers who said they felt cared for by their employer plan to stay with their companies for three or more years, as opposed to only 7% of those who said they don’t feel cared for. This means job candidates are looking for more: a human connection with employers and colleagues.

So how can leaders use this information to improve their employee experience? Toronto executive John Fielding agrees retaining talented people starts with human experience.

“With so much going on in today’s world, it’s easy to hide behind a website and let your interface do all the work. But that’s not necessarily a good thing. You need human connection. A leader also needs to be visible to his or her employees and make them feel good about the work they’re doing,” explains John Fielding.

Workplace trends expert Dan Schawbel says to encourage meaningful personal connections, business leaders need to get to know their employees on a personal level. Schawbel says that when people feel like they belong to a team that supports their personal needs, they are naturally more productive and committed to the organization.

Employers should consider ways how they can show appreciation for employees’ contributions on a daily basis. By respecting team members’ time and effort, it shows them that they are valued. Engaging a workforce takes more than an initiative by the human resources department; it’s a company-wide effort that starts from the top. For one, company leaders can start by making the hiring process more human. Think about hiring people not only for their skills but who are also easy to get along with and have a positive attitude. While video interviews are convenient, they do not replace an in-person interview where body language and communication skills can be gauged.

As the workplace of the future continues to evolve, teams will be vastly different. The ability to go beyond technology and embrace human skills will be what keeps leaders relevant. Inspiring employees to do their best work will inevitably keep them engaged, willing to do their best work and stay on for the long haul.