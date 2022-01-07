Return Of Super Sweety At The Claridges

Shrug off the winter chill with a delightful and hearty meal curated by Head Chef Mahavir Singh and Guest Chef Sweety Singh at Dhaba, The Claridges New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 07, 2022: Lohri is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and bears a message that is universal in every sense. The festival of Lohri has a lot to offer – great food, a taste of tradition, dance and dhol. It’s a way to spread joy marking the end of the chilly winter season and welcoming the first Rabi harvest.

When the aromatic flavors of the season fuse with the essence of culture, you know it’s time to slip into festive mood once again! To make this auspicious day more special, The Claridges New Delhi brings you some authentic, popular Lohri recipes by top chefs to celebrate the popular folk festival from January 8-17, at Dhaba, its famous restaurant serving Northern Frontier and delicacies from Punjab. Head Chef Mahavir Singh and renowned guest Chef Sweety Singh have curated a special menu for the occasion.

Chef Sweety Singh has dug deep into authentic Punjabi flavours to come up with a special a la carte menu, showcasing a range of regional preparations consisting of signature dishes. His ability to experiment while keeping within the boundaries of traditional Indian food will earn him accolades amongst the Delhites during Lohri!

Here’s what we have planned to make your Lohri celebration a special event…

STARTERS

Non-Vegetarian: Assorted chicken, fish and mutton tikkas and seekh kababs, besides the special Sarson Wale Jhinge (Mustard seed and hung curd marinated prawns cooked in clay oven).

Vegetarian: Tandoori Soya Champ, Chatpata Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Malai Broccoli, Tandoori Bharwan Khumb and Chukandari Tikki.

MAIN COURSE

Non-Vegetarian: Peshwari Meat Tari Wala, Nali Saag Meat, Keema Kaleji and Kukkad Makhani.

Vegetarian: Matar Paneer, Aloo Wadi, Mushroom Takatak, Pindi Choley, Shahi Maa di Dal Makhani and Sarson Da Saag.

BREAD

Makki Di Roti, Missi Roti, Lahsooni Parantha and Hari Mirch Da Prantha

DESSERTS

Indulge your sweet tooth with Badam Kesri Kheer, Khajur Da Halwa, Gajar Da Halwa.

With a warm inviting ambience and a delightful spread of delicacies prepared by Head Chef Mahavir Singh and guest Chef Sweety Singh, The Claridges New Delhi is the perfect choice for celebrating the first major festival of the New Year with family, friends and loved ones

Package details:

INR 3000 + taxes for two persons

Date: January 8-17, 2022

Timings: 11am – 10pm

A Chef Special menu is also available for safe delivery and takeaway through TiffinbyClaridges. All measures are being taken to ensure safety and protection of the guests. At The Claridges New Delhi all facilities are operating in accordance with government-issued and WHO prescribed guidelines.

SET MEAL COMBOS

Vegetarian Set Meal For 2

Choose Starters / Main Courses / Rice and Dal / Assorted Indian Breads / Dessert

INR Rs 4,000 + taxes

Non Vegetarian Set Meal For 2

Starters / Main Courses / Rice and Dal / Assorted Indian Breads / Dessert

Available INR 4,000 + taxes