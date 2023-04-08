Rev. Daaji leads a special Heartfulness Meditation Session this World Health Day for Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force

New Delhi/Haryana, 8 April 2023: On the occasion of World Health Day, a Heartfulness meditation session was organized by Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness Mediation Worldwide at the Primary Training Center, Bhanu of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.

On request of Shri Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, Primary Training Center, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Bhanu, Panchkula (Haryana), a discourse on spirituality and the simple practice of Heartfulness meditation was presented by Kamlesh D. Patel, President of the non-profit organization, Shri Ram Chandra Mission. On this occasion, Shri Vikrant Thapliyal – Soldier, Primary Training Center, Shri Jaydeep Arya – Chairman, Haryana Yoga Commission, Shrimati Ekta – National Coordinator, Shrimati Chhavi Sisodiya – Regional Facilitator Uttarakhand, Shri Sanjay Single, Shri Satbir Bakshi, Shri Anil Bashishth, Dr. Harishchandra, Registrar, Haryana Yoga Commission, and all the officials of the Primary Training Center were present.

Kamlesh D. Patel, affectionately known as Daaji, is a world-renowned name in the field of Spirituality. He was recently honored with the Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government. During the session, Daaji shared many mantras for a happy life and encouraged everyone to meditate in order to maintain a balance between the body & mind and to prevent various mental ailments. He emphasized on the importance of traditional methods of yoga and meditation for the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of people and inspired everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, expressed his gratitude to Kamlesh D. Patel for his visit to the Training Center and thanked him for sharing insights on meditation for the benefit of one and all. In the end, he presented a memento on behalf of the Primary Training Center as a token of gratitude for Respected Daaji’s presence on the occasion.