Revamp your wardrobe with Rangriti latest collection for Lohri

Festival of Lohri is round the corner and arrangements are on in full swing. Lohri marks the end of the freezing winter season and people look forward to a beautiful spring season. The festival is celebrated just one day prior to Makar Sankranti that marks the beginning of bright and sunny days. There are many traditions and rituals that go into Lohri celebrations and people easily miss out important things that is shopping. The Collection of Rangriti presents a range of ethnic ensembles inspired by the tradition of classical Indian with a modern twist.

The collection for women include Salwar Kameez, Plazo , Straight suit Lehenga set and Kurta dress in vibrant colors of Pestle, Pink, blue, Purple, Sky blue in fabric like cotton georgette, chanderi, and viscose. The bold colors and warm material with classic prints provide something for everybody.

Sanjeev Agrawal CEO of Rangriti said The Rangriti collection is sure to glorify your presence wherever you go and steal hearts by the millions. Wear it and feel draped in style.

Available At –

All EBO’S and MBO’S

Amazon, Myntra & Ajio