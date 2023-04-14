Revamp your wardrobe with Rangriti SS23 collection

With the onset of scorching heat, Rangriti brings its young, refreshing and comfy collection to add versatility to your wardrobes. The soft and lightweight clothing presented by Rangriti maintains coolness from the blazing heat. As mercury increases, the desire to remain invigorating increases.

From tops, co-ords, dresses, kurtis to Anarkalis, salwar kameez to the palazzo, Rangriti is the perfect combination of ditsy prints, tranquil colors, and unique patterns. This collection aims at creating stylish and sustainable fashion by dressing casually. Rangriti’s SS’23 collection creates a fashion hub for placid, dazzling, elegant, amazing, and attractive women.

The easy breezy summerish outfits keep you at ease and comfortable. The versatile prints and motifs are breathtaking. The collection is a perfect choice for flabbergasting at pre weddings, comfortable for traveling, elegant for office meetings, ethnic for family gatherings, chic and bohemian for brunches with friends.

“Our desire and constant efforts to craft distinctive designs and motifs on the clothing make our products best for the upcoming season. We never compromise with style and comfort. Thus SS’23 collection keeps an eccentric look that creates sensation” as said by Siddharth Bindra, MD of Rangriti.

Available At –All EBO’S and MBO’S

Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio,Tata Cliq,Nykaa Fashion, Snapdeal